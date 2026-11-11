President Ilham Aliyev attending COP31 Leaders' Summit - Updated

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The Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is underway in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva are attending the event.

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On November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Expo Center in Antalya to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.