Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    President Ilham Aliyev attending COP31 Leaders' Summit - Updated

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 13:33
    President Ilham Aliyev attending COP31 Leaders' Summit - Updated

    The Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is underway in Antalya, Türkiye.

    According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva are attending the event.

    On November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Expo Center in Antalya to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

    According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Antonio Guterres
    Video
    İlham Əliyev və Mehriban Əliyeva Antalyada COP31 Liderlər Sammitində iştirak edirlər - Yenilənib-2
    Video
    Ильхам Алиев и Мехрибан Алиева принимают участие в Саммите лидеров COP31 в Анталье - Обновлено-2
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