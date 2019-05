President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the People's Republic of China for a working visit to attend the second "One Belt One Road" international forum at the invitation of the Chairman of the country, Report informs citing AzerTag.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at Beijing International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister of China Zhang Hanhui and other officials.