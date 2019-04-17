Polish Oil and Gas Company President keen on benefitting from SOCAR's experience

On the sidelines of his official visit to Poland, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNIG) Piotr Woźniak, Report informs citing the press service

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov gave brief information on the important energy and infrastructure projects implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the Azerbaijani side supports energy cooperation between the two states.

In his turn, Piotr Woźniak highlighted their interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sphere and desire to benefit from the experience of SOCAR.

The sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.