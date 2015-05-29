Photo Exhibition “Azerbaijan and Europe: Competitors in Sport, Partners for Peace” presented at NATO HQ

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO with the support of The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) organized a Photo Exhibition “Azerbaijan and Europe: Competitors in Sport, Partners for Peace” at NATO HQ, dedicated to the twenty one years of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and Baku 2015 First European Games, Report informs.

Photos demonstrating different aspects of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, including political dialogue, contribution to operations, civil emergency planning, public diplomacy and defence cooperation, as well as, selected photos of photography competition organised by the European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) dedicated to the Baku 2015 First European Games were exhibited.

The photography competition organized by The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) was in celebration of the inaugural European Games, to be hosted in Baku from 12–28 June, 50 photographers from 10 countries participated with more than 300 submissions. Selected 65 photos have been exhibited at prestigious galleries of Europe.

At the exhibition, video footage on Baku 2015 First European Games was played and related publications were distributed.