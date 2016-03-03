Perspectives of cooperation between NATO and partner countries to be discussed in Baku

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host international conference "NATO 2016 Warsaw Summit – opportunities and expectations" on 7 March.

Report was told in Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will be organized by Embassy of Romania to Baku together with Institute for Human Rights of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the Administration of President, Ministries and Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, NATO officials, ambassadors and military attaches of North Atlantic Alliance member states accredited to Baku, members of diplomatic corps, experts and journalists will take part in the event.

The goal of the conference is to bring added value to the discussions held on Euro-Atlantic security and the perspectives of cooperation between North Atlantic Alliance and partner countries, especially regarding NATO-Azerbaijan relations in the light of NATO 2016 Warsaw summit.