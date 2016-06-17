​Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE: There can be no peace without justice and respect for territorial integrity of countries

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ "There can be no peace without justice and no peace settlement can be reached that is inconsistent with international law, in particular with the obligation of states to respect each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Report informs, the statement of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, held in Vienna, declares.

"In situations of protracted armed conflict, the lack of agreement on political issues cannot be used as a pretext for not addressing problems caused by continued and deliberate disrespect for international humanitarian and human rights law. Particular consideration must be given to implications for the protection of civilians in armed conflicts aggravated by population displacements and foreign military occupation", the statement states.

Azerbaijani Representative called to put an end to illegal practices and policies of settlements in the territories under occupation and to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced populations to their homes.

"Combating impunity is important not only for the purpose of prosecuting crimes and bringing those responsible to justice, but also to ensure sustainable peace and reconciliation", the statement says.