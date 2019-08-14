Pakistani ambassador: We asked Azerbaijan to adopt resolution on Kashmir

"Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us. We expect support from the fraternal state," Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the country's independence, Report informs.

"I have recently been to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry where we discusssed the issue of Kashmir. I would also like to note that Azerbaijan is a member of the contact group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir. And we asked Azerbaijan to adopt the resolution on Kashmir," the ambassador said.

He also reminded that Pakistan is the only country that does not recognize Armenia as a state.

"As we know, the resolutions on Khojaly were adopted in both chambers of the parliament," he said.