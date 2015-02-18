Pakistani Ambassador: Karabakh and Kashmir issues - are matters of justice

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are at a high level", Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Gayser said in an interview with Report.

The Ambassador reminded that Pakistan was the third country to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan: "Turkey was the first, followed by Romania, and we were late by two hours from Romania, thus became the third.Remarkably, during the declaration of independence, the plane of the current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who at the time was also the prime minister, flew over the airspace of Azerbaijan".

H.U.Gayser reminded that the basis of good relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan were laid by the national leader Heydar Aliyev: "In 1996, he traveled to Pakistan, where he presented information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.At the same time, he was given information about the situation in Kashmir.

The diplomat stressed that "Nagorno-Karabakh - a traditional territories of Azerbaijan, which has been occupied by Armenia.Kashmir is not a part of Pakistan.In the separation of India and Pakistan Hindus went to India, Muslims - to Pakistan. In Kashmir 90% of population were Muslims, but Hindu ruler wanted to remain in India, while the population wanted to be part of Pakistan. Karabakh and Kashmir issues - are matters of justice".