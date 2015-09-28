PACE session starts today in Strasbourg

Baku. 28 September. REPORT. AZ / The regular session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg. Report informs citing the press service of PACE,debates on the humanitarian and political response to the migration crisis in Europe, and on the challenges for countries of transit, will be among highlights of PACE’s Autumn Session.

There will also be debates on protecting patients and public health against the undue influence of the pharmaceutical industry, "Freedom of religion and living together in a democratic society" report to be presented. Azerbaijani MP Mr. Rafael Huseynov is one of the authors of the report.

The implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and the activities of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with the participation of its Secretary General Angel Gurría will be discussed too. Moreover, the Assembly will elect its Secretary General for the five years to come.

His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, as well as the Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdic, will address the parliamentarians.

The session will last till October 2.