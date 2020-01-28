PACE holds event dedicated to 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Azerbaijani delegation at PACE and the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe organized event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy as part of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

French Bureau of Report informs, members of delegations from different countries at PACE, permanent staff at the Council of Europe, French writers and journalists, representatives of non-governmental organizations attended the event. The memory of January 20 martyrs commemorated with a minute of silence.

Then the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Board Member of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Esmira Jafarova, oriental studies researcher Shirin Melikoff made speeches.