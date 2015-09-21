​PACE delegation visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to Azerbaijan started.

Report informs, the visit aims to study the course of the election campaign and the situation before the parliamentary elections, which are to be held in Azerbaijan on November 1, 2015.

During their visit on September 21-22, the delegation headed by the deputy Jordi Huckle, will hold meetings with the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament, leaders of political groups and parties represented in the parliament, as well as leaders of opposition parties which are not represented in it. It is also scheduled to meet with the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, head of the Central Election Commission, representatives of NGOs and the media.