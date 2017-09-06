PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Azerbaijan next week

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ / The co-reporters of Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Shennak and Cesar Florin Preda will arrive in Baku next week, Report informs.

On September 7, at a meeting of the PACE Monitoring Committee in Paris, the co-rapporteurs will first present a version of their report on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan, and next week they will take it to Baku.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings are expected with officials, civil society representatives and others.

It is expected that the report on Azerbaijan later will be discussed and adopted in the autumn session of the PACE, which will be held in Strasbourg on October 9-13.