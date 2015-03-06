PACE co-rapporteurs discussed political situation in Azerbaijan ahead of November elections

Baku.6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) and Tadeusz Iwinski (Poland, SOC), the Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan have discussed political situation in Azerbaijan ahead of November elections. Discussions focused on the political situation ahead of the November general elections, the independence and functioning of the judiciary, as well as the situation of human rights in the country.

The Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of PACE have ended a fact finding visit to the country(2-3 March 2015).

They met with the President of the Republic, the Presidential Administration, the Speaker of the Parliament, Chairmen of Parliamentary Committees, the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, the General Prosecutor, the Minister of Justice, as well as the Chairman of the Central Election Commission. Meetings were also held with representatives of the civil society and the international community.

The co-rapporteurs met with lawyers of persons currently in pre-trial detention and visited detainees, notably Mr. Anar Mammadli.