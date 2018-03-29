OSCE/ODIHR Director to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir plans to visit Azerbaijan next month.

Report informs referring to the OSCE/ODIHR press service, Gísladóttir plans to take part in monitoring the presidential elections will be held on April 11.

Notably, Gísladóttir has assumed the post of OSCE ODIHR Director on July 19, 2017, succeeding Michael Georg Link (Germany).