OSCE ODIHR ​Director: Azerbaijan is a particularly important partner for us

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is an especially important partner for the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), cooperation with this country will continue.

Report informs citing Vestnik Kavkaza, Director of the OSCE ODIHR Michael Georg Link said during the discussion at the German Society for Foreign Policy.

"Our cooperation will continue, regardless of the fact that monitoring of the recent elections could not take place", said Link. According to him, Azerbaijan is "especially important partner", and the country will be offered new joint projects.

The head of organization called for dialogue and constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan. He expressed regret that he could not observe last year's parliamentary elections in the republic.

Commenting on one of participants in the discussion on absence of OSCE observation mission to the elections in the unrecognized separatist regime of Nagorno Karabakh, which is located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Michael Georg Link stressed that the regime in any respect does not possess national identity to invite representatives of OSCE for supervision of elections. " It is absolutely clear for us: we adhere to the international legal status quo and internationally recognized borders," he stressed.