OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit South Caucasus early July

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Georgia in early July. He has discussed details of the visit with the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Berlin.

The parties appreciated the forthcoming visit as a confirmation of the high level of relations between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry posted on its Facebook page.

The main topic of the meeting was the liberalization of the EU visa regime for Georgian citizens. Steinmeier said that Germany supports European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia and acknowledges the progress in this direction.

As reported earlier, the OSCE Chairman in the mid-year had planned to visit three South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

During the visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, he is expected to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.