OIC Labor Center will be located in Baku

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Labor Center of Organization Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be located in Baku.

Report informs, a joint statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social Protection declares.

Charter of Labor Center of OIC head office was approved in 43th session of Foreign Ministers held in Tashkent on October 18-19.

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has proposed creation of this center in second conference of labor ministers of OIC members which took place on October 25-26, 2013 in Baku.

Foundation of Labor Center of OIC will contribute to unity and solidarity among member states of the organization, stimulation of systemic cooperation in the field of labor, employment and social protection.