Milli Majlis’s Speaker visiting Saint Petersburg

A delegation led by Milli Majlis Speaker Ogtay Asadov is on a visit to the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the next session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council and the events dedicated to the 74th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As part of the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis attended the discussion of the issues included in the agenda of the 42nd Plenary Session of the CIS PA. The results of the last year’s activity of the CIS PA were heard in the meeting, bills and other issues on perpetuation of memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War, education in the spirit of patriotism, border security, auditor activity and other issues were considered.

Ali Huseynli spoke about the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues discussed at the sessions of the standing committees of CIS PA on Social Policy and Human Rights, Political Affairs and International Collaboration, Legal Affairs, Science and Education,

Notably, the Speaker of Milli Majlis is expected to hold a number of meetings within the visit.

