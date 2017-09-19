Ogtay Asadov holds meetings in Turkmen Parliament

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov has held talks at the Turkmen Majlis (Parliament).

Report informs referring to the Turkmenistan.ru, the parties discussed the priority directions of two countries and perspectives of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties said the long-standing neighborhood traditions of fraternal nations, similar history and spiritual heritage contribute to activation of cooperation between legislative bodies of two countries.

Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament got familiarized with main functions and duties of Turkmen Majlis, its composition and directions of activity.

O. Asadov went to Turkmenistan to take part at the opening of the 5th Asian Games in Ashgabat.