The number of embassies in Azerbaijan reaches 64

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the State Protocol Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Parvin Mirzazade has met with Costa Rican newly appointed Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Jairo Lopez Balaños.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani MFA, Jairo Lopez Balaños has presented a letter by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion Manuel Gonzalez Sanz to Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in regard with his appointment and opening of the Embassy of Costa Rica to Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica.

According to ministry, with the opening of Embassy of Costa Rica to Azerbaijan, embassies of 64 countries, representatives of 12 international organizations and 4 Consulates General operate in Azerbaijan.