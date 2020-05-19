Number of Azerbaijanis acquiring Russian nationality unveiled

In the first quarter of 2020, more than 161 thousand people received Russian citizenship, which is 2.5 times more than in the same period last year, Report referring to the Russian Interior Ministry.

The statistics show that in recent years, an increasing number of people have received Russian citizenship: (497.8 thousand in 2019)

The majority of people who have received Russian citizenship are Ukrainians. From the beginning of 2016 to the first quarter of 2020, they accounted for 46.6% or 676.8 thousand people among recipients of Russian passports.

The second largest group is natives of Kazakhstan (12.9%), which is followed by Tajikistan (10%), Armenia (7.2%), Uzbekistan (6.3%), Moldova (4.8%), Azerbaijan (3.4%), Kyrgyzstan (2.7%), then the group of stateless persons (2.4%). Citizens of Belarus close the top ten (1.3%).

Thus, during the period, as mentioned above, 49.7 thousand Azerbaijanis acquired the nationality of Russia.