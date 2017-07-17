Novruz Mammadov: Baku intends to expand and strengthen cooperation with Moscow

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan in its foreign policy takes into account interests of Russia, plans of Baku includes expanding and strengthening of cooperation with Moscow.

Report informs, Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy Issues Novruz Mammadov said in his interview with RIA Novosti.

"Azerbaijan in its foreign policy takes into account interests of its strategic partners, including Russia. Russia is a country with which we are connected for centuries. We have a high cooperation with this country. Our plans include expanding and strengthening mutual cooperation”, Mammadov said.

He also stressed that the liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress by the Supreme Court of Russia and a number of tough statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry against Baku caused misunderstanding in the Azerbaijani capital.

Notably, Supreme Court of Russia in May liquidated the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress at the insistence of the Russian Ministry of Justice, which in the suit indicated that a number of significant violations were revealed during the audit of the organization.