Notizie Geopolitiche issues statement by Azerbaijani President's Aide

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Italy-based Notizie Geopolitiche news portal has published an article of the Azerbijani President`s aide on public and political issues Ali Hasanov`s statement about recent detention of some foreign mass media representatives by the country`s law enforcement bodies, Report informs.

Referring to Ali Hasanov, the article says that the activities of the mass media representatives in Azerbaijan are regulated in accordance with the requirements of relevant legislation. 'The country`s legislation fully ensures freedom of speech and information, the independent activities of media outlets and journalists, and the right to freely receive and disseminate information.'

The article refers to Azerbaijani President`s aide`s following words: "Both local and foreign journalists and media representatives should carry out their activities in compliance with the law, should be aware of their responsibility before the country and society, and not allow any illegal actions."

"The Interaz and Euroaz TVs, the radio “Voice of America”, Meydan TV website and a number of other foreign media agencies and their employees do not follow the rules and are operating illegally in the country despite repeated warnings."

Ali Hasanov underlined "the recent detention of some foreign mass media representatives by law enforcement agencies is aimed at inviting them to adapt their activities to the rules for accreditation of foreign media outlets in Azerbaijan."