Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Conference adopts Baku declaration

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku declaration was adopted following the results of the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

Report informs, the document expresses support for the promotion of international peace and security for the sake of sustainable development, the intention to develop further cooperation among the members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The document calls for "refraining within the framework of international relations from the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state or in other manner inconsistent with the purpose of the United Nations and that such a threat or use of force constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the UN and shall never be employed as a means of settling international issues",

It reaffirmed support to multilateralism with the UN at its core and express support to the central role of the UN in the institutional and legal framework of global governance.

The declaration reaffirms determination to continue opposing any attempt aimed at partial or total disruption of the national unity or territorial integrity of a State as well as its commitment for the respect of the sovereignty, the sovereign equality of States, the non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the abstention from the threat or use of force in accordance with the Charter of UN.

The declaration reiterates urgent calls for serious, collective efforts to bring a complete end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem in accordance with and in full respect of international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law and the relevant UN resolutions.

The declaration welcomes the nomination of Baku, capital of Azerbaijan for hosting the World Expo-2025.

The declaration emphasizes need to strengthen NAM solidarity in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Also, a declaration was adopted on Palestine.

During the two-day conference, 800 states participating in the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as representatives of the state and international organizations that have obtained observer status from the Movement, as well as countries and organizations invited as special guests exchanged views on the most pressing issues of international peace and security.

The NAM includes 120 states. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status to NAM.

In 2011, the Republic of Azerbaijan joined the movement at the XVI Ministerial Conference held in Bali.

In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the XVIII Summit of the NAM and will be chair of NAM between 2019-2022.