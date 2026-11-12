Nigar Arpadarai: Azerbaijan seeks to support COP31 and COP32

The Azerbaijani delegation is seeking to support COP31 through its Climate Champions team and the exchange of experience, with the aim of increasing attention to efforts to combat climate change, Nigar Arpadarai, Azerbaijani MP and COP29 High-Level Climate Champion, told Report's Turkish bureau.

Speaking following the Private Sector and Energy Partnership Dialogue held at the Azerbaijani Pavilion during the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Arpadarai noted that COP31 will not only give fresh impetus to Türkiye's climate policy but also make a positive contribution to the economy of the brotherly country.

Commenting on the discussions held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion, she said that the session focused on the participation of the private sector in the climate process.

"An interesting discussion took place during this session, with executives from various companies taking part. These discussions are also aligned with the objectives of COP31," the MP highlighted.

Arpadarai also recalled that the COP29 team had worked closely with the private sector and non-state actors during the previous period.

"We invited more than 1,000 business executives to Baku and organized a major business forum. In addition, we held Baku Climate Action Week for three consecutive years. Alongside representatives of government institutions, we sought to ensure the participation of NGOs, the business community, and young people in these events," she said.

The MP added that Azerbaijan would also provide close support to COP32, which will be held in Ethiopia next year, noting that the Azerbaijani delegation had been asked to share its experience from COP29.