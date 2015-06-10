Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Azerbaijan could take a strong position in political and economic map of the world

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, which hosts European games on 12-28 June, actively transforms into a state with developed economy and could take a strong position in the political and economic map of the world." Report informs, an article published by Nezavisimaya Gazeta states.

The article notes that today the republic has a great "airbag" - hydrocarbon reserves, which have been extracted here from more than the last century, in 1847 earlier than in the US.

"The authorities prefer to invest the received funds in the development of infrastructure and non-oil sectors of the economy", the author notes.

"The last decade, from 2005 to 2015 is a period of oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan. Today our oil is delivered around the world in more than 30 countries - in South-East Asia, Europe, North and South America, Israel, Italy and Spain, along with accelerated growth of gas production and the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor, it is our major achievement", said the deputy vice-president of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan), Vitaliy Beylerbeyov.

The article also notes the high gas potential of the country.

"Europe and the United States support all projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and our country is seen as a source, and a new route of energy supplies to the world market, especially in European countries", said the Minister of Energy, Natig Aliyev.