New OSCE PA Special Representative for South Caucasus to be appointed

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli intends to appoint a new OSCE PA special representative for the South Caucasus. Report informs citing the press service of the Assembly that Tsereteli made the due statement during his two-day visit to Armenia.

Earlier, the position was occupied by Bulgarian politician Kristian Vigenin.

Vigenin resigned during the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna in February, explaining this decision by the willingness to focus on his work as spokesperson for the Committee on Political Affairs and Security.