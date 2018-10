New Ambassador of Bangladesh to Azerbaijan appointed

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Government appoints Allama Siddiki as new Bangladesh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the media in Bangladesh. He earlier served at Bangladesh missions in London, Islamabad, Kolkata and Tokyo in different capacities.

A. Siddiki studied Public administration at the Dhaka University and later attended language training course in Japan and professional courses in the US.

The current ambassador in Azerbaijan Md Zulfiqur Rahman has earlier been transferred to South Korea.