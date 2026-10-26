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    Netherlands to fund identification of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict victims

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:49
    Netherlands to fund identification of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict victims

    The Netherlands will allocate financial aid to identify the remains of those killed during the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and locate their burial sites, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    The funds will be provided through the International Commission on Missing Persons.

    "The Netherlands supports confidence-building measures aimed at promoting mutual understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this regard, I announced the allocation of new financial assistance through the International Commission on Missing Persons to facilitate the identification of the remains of the victims and the establishment of their burial sites," Berendsen said.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Jeyhun Bayramov Tom Berendsen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Berendsen: Niderland Cənubi Qafqazda həlak olanların qalıqlarının identifikasiyası üçün yardım ayıracaq
    Берендсен: Нидерланды выделят помощь для идентификации останков погибших на Южном Кавказе
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