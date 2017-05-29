NATO PA President: Protection of territorial integrity of states is of great importance for NATO

Tbilisi. 29 May.REPORT.AZ/ "Territorial integrity of states and inviolability of borders is one of the most important conditions for us".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Paolo Alli, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly said the assembly's spring session in Tbilisi.

He stressed that territorial integrity is a fundamental principle of cooperation with NATO.

Making a speech at a board meeting of NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session on May 29, the assembly president Paolo Alli spoke about the reforms implemented in the Armed Forces of Georgia and added that these reforms play an important role in the integration of Georgia into NATO.

NATO supports territorial integrity of the states on the basis of norms and principles of international law.

In his speech, P.Alli stressed importance of increasing expenses of NATO and said that in the near future, NATO member countries will have to pay a membership fee of 2% of GDP.

Then, he spoke about fight against cybercrime, misinformation, also, food and climate change, economic security and other issues. He invited all countries to unity.

Then, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze made speeches, gave information about Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, works done to improve the armed forces.

Notably, the session will adopt a declaration "Supporting Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration".