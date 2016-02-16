 Top
    NATO mission will visit Azerbaijan to discuss next phase of partnership objectives on IPAP

    Special Representative: Azerbaijan and NATO continue to cooperate closely within the framework of IPAP

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and NATO continue to cooperate closely within the framework of IPAP (Individual Partnership Action Plan with NATO).

    Report informs, on a visit to Baku NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai told reporters Tuesday.

    James Appathurai said that at the moment another two-year phase of IPAP is completed, so in the near future NATO mission will arrive in Baku to discuss partnership goal of the next two-year phase of the program.

    James Appathurai has praised Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO within the framework of this program.

