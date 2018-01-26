National Interest: Azerbaijan deserves more attention from US policymakers

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Economically - and in the energy sector especially - Azerbaijan will continue to be an important regional player.

Report informs, this is stated in the article of the the US edition of National Interest.

"Azerbaijan, a small but important country located in the South Caucasus on the Caspian Sea, deserves more attention from U.S. policymakers", article says.

US-Azerbaijan relations date back to the Paris Peace Conference after World War I, during the early and short-lived days of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The article quotes the words of US President of that time Woodrow Wilson; “I was talking to men who talked the same language that I did in respect of ideas, in respect of conceptions of liberty, in respect of conceptions of right and justice”.

The article says that much has changed in the world since then, but Azerbaijan remains an important partner for the United States for a number of reasons.

On the security front, Azerbaijan is making a meaningful contribution to the war on terrorism.

Azerbaijan is helpful on the diplomatic front, too. It will soon host the third high-level meeting between U.S. and Russian military leaders. Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, the supreme allied commander of NATO, who also serves as the top U.S. military commander for Europe, will meet in Baku with General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Other reasons for the importance of partnership are the ties between Azerbaijan and Israel, economic and energy ties between Baku and Washington.

"Economically - and in the energy sector especially - Azerbaijan will continue to be an important regional player. As seen with the recent US-Russian military meetings, it also plays an important role as an honest broker between West and East. America needs partners like Azerbaijan. If correct policies are pursued, US- Azerbaijan relations can serve both countries equally and for the better", the edition says.