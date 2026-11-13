Mukhtar Babayev says productive meetings held at COP31
- 13 November, 2026
- 22:55
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Azerbaijan held productive bilateral meetings during the first week of COP31 in Antalya to exchange views on shared climate priorities, strengthen partnerships and advance practical cooperation, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Building on the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, our discussions focused on how to put climate commitments into practice and sustain momentum on implementation," he said.
During the first week of COP31 in Antalya, we held productive bilateral meetings to exchange views on shared climate priorities, strengthen partnerships and advance practical cooperation. Building on the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, our discussions focused on how to put climate commitments into practice and sustain momentum on implementation. #COP29 #COP31 #ClimateAction— Mukhtar Babayev (@Mukhtar_Babayev) November 13, 2026