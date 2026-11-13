Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Mukhtar Babayev says productive meetings held at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 22:55
    Mukhtar Babayev says productive meetings held at COP31

    Azerbaijan held productive bilateral meetings during the first week of COP31 in Antalya to exchange views on shared climate priorities, strengthen partnerships and advance practical cooperation, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Building on the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, our discussions focused on how to put climate commitments into practice and sustain momentum on implementation," he said.

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