Mubariz Gurbanli: Western world should learn a lot about multiculturalism and tolerance from Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The states acting as tendentious revisionists of Azerbaijan have the achievements they were not able to get in certain areas, however our country has already established a successful model of them. The Western world should learn a lot about multiculturalism and tolerance from Azerbaijan and use it in their countries to solve negative cases in this field."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, Deputy Executive Secretary of The New Azerbaijan party (YAP) Mubariz Gurbanli noted it in his article "The ability to rule the state" published in the newspaper "Azerbaijan".

M.Gurbanli also stated that the wave of religious hostility embracing the world and manifestations of double standards of a new world order are the adventureartificially putting forward to the unipolar world by the transformation:" We must confess that the intention of bringing radical islamist groups out is vividly announced in the West's known cicles'the so-called "Greater Middle East Project". There are hundreds of facts of the direct participation of the Western emissaries in their military training, arming, financing and directing process."