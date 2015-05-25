Moscow hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian FMs

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers was held in Moscow.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, regional and international agenda issues, as well as the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Opening the meeting, the ministers noted the high level of active dialogue between the two countries. Sergey Lavrov expressed condolences on the occasion of the victims, died fire of residential building in Baku last week.

E.Mammadyarov said that the relations between the two countries are developing at a high level and effiiciently increasing, the trade turnover between the two countries is developing.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is on the official visit to Russia.

Along with the talks with his Russian counterpart, the meetings with the State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin are also included into the Azerbaijani foreign minister's visit program.