Monument to Behbud-khan Javanshir unveiled in Istanbul

A monument to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Behbud-khan Javanshir has been unveiled in Istanbul.

Report's Turkish bureau informs that the monument was erected in a historic part of the city, Beyoglu, with the steering support of Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Istanbul and support of Istanbul mayor's office and the municipality of the area where the assassination of the statesman took place.

Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev, employees of the Istanbul mayor's office, municipality of Beyoglu, consulates, diplomats, officials, mass media representatives, intellectuals, Azerbaijanis residing in the city, students, and others, attended the opening ceremony.

Javanshir was shot dead by a member of the Dashnaktsutun terrorist organization, Misak Torlakyan, on June 18, 1921, in front of the Pera Palas hotel where he was staying.