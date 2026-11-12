Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Montenegro's president announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:56
    Montenegro's president announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

    Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović said that a visit to Azerbaijan was on the agenda and that preparations for it were underway.

    He made the remarks in response to a question from Report's correspondent in Dublin ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

    Milatović noted that the presidential administrations of Montenegro and Azerbaijan were discussing the matter and working to agree on a date for the visit.

    He added that he might attend the Baku Global Forum, saying that the two sides were trying to coordinate their schedules to coincide with the event.

    Commenting on the introduction of a visa requirement for Azerbaijani citizens, the Montenegrin president explained that the decision was related to the country's EU accession process. He said Montenegro had fully aligned its visa policy with EU requirements and fulfilled the relevant obligations.

    Milatović expressed hope that the accession treaty could be signed in the first half of next year. He noted that much would depend on the timing of the elections but considered such a scenario quite likely.

    He stressed that this would represent a major step forward for Montenegro.

    Speaking about tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan, Milatović said Montenegro remained an attractive destination for foreign visitors, including those from Azerbaijan. He emphasised the importance of tourism to the country's economy and invited Azerbaijani tourists to visit Montenegro.

    The Montenegrin president also welcomed the upcoming European Political Community summit, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028, saying that he was looking forward to the event.

    Jakov Milatović Visit to Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Monteneqro Prezidenti: Azərbaycana səfərim gündəmdədir
    Президент Черногории сообщил о планах посетить Азербайджан
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