Minsk hosts session of CIS Heads of Government Council

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The CIS Heads of Government Council will sit in Minsk on October 28, Report informs referring to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The session will consider more than 20 draft documents related to further development of cooperation in the CIS priority areas. It is expected that the heads of government will discuss the implementation of the free trade agreement, the energy production and consumption plan for the period through 2030, priority events in the humanitarian cooperation for the mid-term perspective.

The draft agenda will also include issues of cooperation in the mining and smelting industry, motor-car construction, countermeasures to the production and distribution of counterfeit goods, enhancement of qualifications of specialists in geodesy, cartography, cadastre and earth remote sensing.

The CIS heads of government will also consider documents that regulate cooperation in the development of the information society, hydrometeorological activity, the development of the intellectual property market.

The participants of the session are expected to introduce amendments to a number of earlier-adopted documents and consider financial and economic issues.