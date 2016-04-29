 Top
    Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources will visit Bulgaria in June

    Bulgarian minister of environment and water held a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian minister of environment and water Ivelina Vassileva held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Nargiz Gurbanova, Report informs citing Bulgarian media.

    The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the preparation for the visit of the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov to Bulgaria on June 27-30.

    During the meeting, the sides also discussed such issues of mutual interest, like waste management, protected areas, climate change and environmental aspects of offshore projects for the extraction of hydrocarbons.

