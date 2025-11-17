Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Minister: Malaysia to showcase achievements at WTDC‑25 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 20:41
    Minister: Malaysia to showcase achievements at WTDC‑25 in Baku

    Events such as the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC 25) play an important role in consolidating and advancing the global community amid rapidly developing digitalization, Malaysia's Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil wrote on X, Report informs.

    He noted that the Malaysian delegation is currently participating in WTDC-25 in Baku: "At WTDC‑25 in Baku, I will present the measures taken in the field of digital security, as well as Malaysia's progress in developing 5G based on a unified network model," he wrote.

    The minister also emphasized the importance of the meetings planned in Azerbaijan's capital: "During the conference, I will hold a number of bilateral discussions, including exchanges of best practices with colleagues to strengthen cooperation," Fadzil added.

