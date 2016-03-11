Migration problems discussed at IV Global Baku Forum

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today 4th Global Baku Forum has been continued with the panel entitled 'Role of Radicalization and Migration Factors in Ensuring Global Security. How to achieve joint action?'

Report informs, former Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Medgyessy, former Presidentof Moldova Petru Lucinschi, former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman and former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Badawi attended the panel, moderated by former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija.

P.Medgyessy said freezing of wars may prevent migrant flows, but this does not solve the problem of migration either.

P.Lucinski noted the world may face with the biggest danger while preventing radicalization.

Speaking at the panel T.Livni stressed today the world is passing the most dangerous stage.