Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays 235,000 AZN back to state budget in 2015

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Allocation of 13 297,1 thousand manats from the state budget to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for the year 2015 was planned.

Report informs, Chamber of Accounts stated in the draft law on the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015 and annual report on the state budget.

During the reporting period, 12 484,0 thousand manats were funded, cash execution was 12 248,8 thousand manats, or 92.1% against the actual expenditure amounted to 12 174.4 thousand manats.

In 2015, the amount of funds spent by Ministry was by 503.8 million manats, or 4% less compared to 2014.

At the end of the year, 235.2 thousand manats or 1.9% returned to the state budget.