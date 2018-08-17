MFA of Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan hold bilateral talks on division of Caspian Sea bottom

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Astana will ratify the convention on the Caspian in the near future. Report informs citing the Russian media, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Amanzholova said.

"We intend to implement the ratification of the Convention in the very near future. We have defined the deadlines, procedures, I do not think that the solution of this issue will be delayed”, - Amanzholova told journalists in Astana. "Negotiations on delimitation of the Caspian seabed in its southern part continue. I have information that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Iran, Turkmenistan and Iran hold negotiations. We are waiting for these states to agree with each other", - ambassador added.

Notably, on August 12 in Aktau a meeting of the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran was held, at which the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed.

The first meeting of the working group on the implementation of the norms of the Caspian Sea Convention will be held in autumn in Azerbaijan.