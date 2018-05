Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Statement by the Special Representative of the OSCE on Media freedom Dunja Mijatovic is biased and does not reflect objective reality". Report informs, it was said today at a press briefing, by acting head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to him, media freedom fully guaranteed in Azerbaijan. "Permanent Mission of the Republicof Azerbaijan to the OSCE expressed displeasure due to this statement," he added.

OSCE Special Representative on Freedom of the Media Mijatovic previously made a statement which condemned the detention of blogger Mehman Huseynov.

She also called for an end to "increasing harassment of independent media and defenders of freedom of expression in Azerbaijan".