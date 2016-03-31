Foreign Ministry investigating identity of Azerbaijani citizen killed in Somalia

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ankara is in contact with Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant government organizations to determine identity of the killed Azerbaijan citizen and carry out other necessary measures'.

Report was told by Spokesperson of Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev.

'We express our deep condolences to families of killed persons', H.Hajiyev said.

Notably, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spread information on armed attack to a vehicle, which carried Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens on March 30 in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia and one citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan among those killed in the attack.