Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan to Germany is investigating whether there are Azerbaijani citizens among killed and injured during Munich shooting.

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

He noted that diplomats of the embassy maintain contact with the relevant structures in Germany.

As a result of shooting in Munich yesterday, 10 people were killed, about 20 injured.