Foreign Ministry: No Azerbaijani citizens among passengers of the hijacked airplane

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary data, no Azerbaijani citizens were among the passengers of the hijacked EgyptAir airplane.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijani Embassy to Cairo had contacted the relevant authorities of Egypt, which reported that it was a domestic flight, and according to preliminary data no Azerbaijani citizens were aboard.

"However, the Embassy of Azerbaijan continues to monitor this issue," said the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Notably, a bomb is suspected on board the hijacked Egypt plane, which has landed at Larnaka airport, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Some more details are reaching us of the hijacking. State radio says the EgyptAir domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo has landed in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that 55 people were on board, with a crew of seven.

According to the latest information, all passengers of the airliner freed.