Mexico and Azerbaijan discuss interparliamentary cooperation

© Report

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In order to give impetus to inter-parliamentary ties, the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, visited the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report was informed in the Embassy of Mexico.

According to the information the Mexican Ambassador has met in Azerbaijani Parliament with the Head of the International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee, Samad Seyidov, and the Head of the Legal Policies and State Structuring Committee, Ali Huseynli.

During talking about bilateral relations, it was highlighted the intensification of contacts in various sectors of the cooperation. It was mentioned the strengthening of the legal framework, considered the basis for the promotion of bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

The parties highlighted the need to stimulate reciprocal visits of parliamentarians from both countries.

In addition, they mentioned the cooperation in the framework of international organizations. In this context, Ambassador Labardini pointed out several proposals from Mexico, in relation to the establishment of the global legal framework on different topics such as migration, environment, among others.