Mexican Ambassador met with Head of Azerbaijan-Mexico Inter-Parliamentary Working Group

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ In order to expand inter-parliamentary ties and promote bilateral relations, on September 2nd the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Head of Inter-Parliamentary Working Group of Azerbaijan-Mexico, Ulvi Guliyev.

Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, at the meeting, the parliamentarian informed about the history of formation of that group, its activity and experience. It has been noted the importance of inter-parliamentary groups in rapprochement of two countries. Ambassador Labardini spoke about the ancient history and culture of their country, brought attention to some details of the national economy, whose size currently ranks 14th worldwide.

The diplomat discussed possible areas of mutual cooperation. Trade, sportand tourism are areas where both countries can exchange experience and achieve greater development, as emphasized at the meeting.

The sides expressed the need for stronger mutual activity of the inter-parliamentary groups that serve the benefit of their nations.