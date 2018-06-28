Meeting of International Contact Group on Afghanistan kicks off in Baku

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan has started in Baku.

Report informs, nearly 90 representatives from the International Contact Group and international organizations will take part. Representatives of state and non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan are expected to attend the event.

Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov.

The participants of the meeting will discuss on how to contribute to the development of Afghanistan and its region.

International Contact Group founded in 2009. 60 state and international organizations, including the Republic of Azerbaijan are represented in this group.

The Federal Republic of Germany is co-chair of the International Contact Group together with Afghanistan.

Notably, the Republic of Azerbaijan participates in a number of international and regional formats related to Afghanistan and contributes to peace, stability and development in this country. The seventh ministerial meeting of "The heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" was held in Baku as part of the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijan with Afghanistan in December 1, 2017.